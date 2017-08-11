Top 250 highly rated games that few know but many love.

This ranking uses a modified Wilson score to rank games, which favours games with a high approval rating. Games ranked at the top will typically have an approval rating as close to 100% as possible. However, the score is negatively affected by the number of players: once a game becomes too popular, its high player count will eventually sink it off the list. However, when a game maintains a high approval rating during its growth, it typically reappears on one of the other rankings, such as the Top 250, before this decay begins.

Visual novels have their own ranking called Hidden Novels.

HIDDEN_GEMS 2630268