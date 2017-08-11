  1. Featured
Top 250 highly rated games that few know but many love.

This ranking uses a modified Wilson score to rank games, which favours games with a high approval rating. Games ranked at the top will typically have an approval rating as close to 100% as possible. However, the score is negatively affected by the number of players: once a game becomes too popular, its high player count will eventually sink it off the list. However, when a game maintains a high approval rating during its growth, it typically reappears on one of the other rankings, such as the Top 250, before this decay begins.

Visual novels have their own ranking called Hidden Novels.

Movement, rank, title, date, platforms and tags Player rating
Logo 1 1. 東方天空璋 ～ Hidden Star in Four Seasons. (Aug 2017) Bullet Hell Top 250 #52 9.8 99% 3,533 votes
Logo 1 2. BLUE REVOLVER (Oct 2016) Shoot 'Em Up 9.8 100% 187 votes
Logo ~ 3. Paint it Back (Oct 2015) Casual 9.7 99% 313 votes
Logo ~ 4. Linelight (Jan 2017) Indie 9.7 99% 303 votes
Logo ~ 5. Monolith (Jun 2017) Action 9.7 99% 297 votes
Logo 2 6. IronWolf VR (Mar 2017) Early Access 9.7 99% 273 votes
Logo 1 7. Paradigm (Apr 2017) Adventure 9.7 99% 433 votes
Logo 3 8. Operation Warcade VR (Jun 2017) Simulation 9.7 100% 118 votes
Logo 2 9. Quell (May 2015) Indie 9.7 99% 155 votes
Logo ~ 10. Redirection (Oct 2016) Indie 9.7 100% 114 votes
Logo 2 11. Everyday Genius: SquareLogic (Oct 2009) Casual 9.7 99% 291 votes
Logo ~ 12. Racket: Nx (Jan 2017) Early Access 9.7 99% 267 votes
Logo 2 13. TY the Tasmanian Tiger (Dec 2016) Adventure Top 250 #122 9.7 99% 1,496 votes
Logo 1 14. Rakuen (May 2017) Indie 9.7 98% 781 votes
Logo 1 15. Recursed (Sep 2016) Indie 9.6 100% 108 votes
Logo 1 16. Zombie Estate 2 (Jan 2017) Action 9.6 99% 198 votes
Logo 1 17. Mindshow (Aug 2017) Early Access 9.6 99% 245 votes
Logo 2 18. Draw Puzzle (Aug 2017) Indie 9.6 98% 441 votes
Logo 1 19. Little Big Adventure 2 (Oct 2015) Adventure 9.6 99% 179 votes
Logo 1 20. Glass Masquerade (Nov 2016) Casual 9.6 98% 642 votes
Logo ~ 21. Blackwell Epiphany (Apr 2014) Adventure 9.6 98% 434 votes
Logo 1 22. Marvin's Mittens (Dec 2014) Indie 9.6 99% 118 votes
Logo 1 23. Orbox C (Dec 2016) Indie 9.6 99% 151 votes
Logo ~ 24. Yorkshire Gubbins (Oct 2017) Adventure 9.6 100% 86 votes
Logo 1 25. Pinkman (Jan 2017) Casual 9.6 99% 158 votes
Logo 1 26. Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (Dec 2017) Indie 9.6 100% 84 votes
Logo ~ 27. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC (Oct 2015) JRPG 9.6 98% 914 votes
Logo 1 28. She Remembered Caterpillars (Jan 2017) Indie 9.6 100% 86 votes
Logo 1 29. Hidden in Plain Sight (Jul 2014) Casual 9.6 99% 220 votes
Logo 4 30. Mini Ghost (Apr 2017) Action 9.5 98% 227 votes
Logo ~ 31. Diamo XL (Oct 2017) Action 9.5 99% 153 votes
Logo 2 32. Orbt XL (Apr 2017) Casual Top 250 #144 9.5 99% 1,227 votes
Logo 2 33. Meltys Quest (Oct 2017) Sexual Content 9.5 98% 307 votes
Logo 4 34. Contradiction - the all-video murder mystery adventure (Jul 2015) FMV Top 250 #244 9.5 97% 1,424 votes
Logo 2 35. Blockwick 2 (Jun 2015) Indie 9.5 99% 106 votes
Logo 4 36. Cogmind (Oct 2017) Early Access 9.5 98% 284 votes
Logo 1 37. Doom & Destiny (Aug 2011) RPG 9.5 97% 1,329 votes
Logo 14 38. Epic Snails (Dec 2017) Early Access 9.5 99% 103 votes
Logo 1 39. Total Miner (Dec 2017) Early Access 9.5 98% 175 votes
Logo 1 40. Caves of Qud (Jul 2015) Early Access 9.5 98% 996 votes
Logo 2 41. Escape Goat (Jun 2012) Indie 9.5 98% 555 votes
Logo ~ 42. Choice of Robots (Dec 2014) Choose Your Own Adventure Top 250 #189 9.5 98% 1,613 votes
Logo 3 43. Opus Magnum (Dec 2017) Indie Top 250 #234 9.5 98% 987 votes
Logo 3 44. Battle Chef Brigade (Nov 2017) Action 9.5 98% 330 votes
Logo 3 45. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (Dec 2017) Early Access 9.5 98% 272 votes
Logo 5 46. Gorogoa (Dec 2017) Adventure Top 250 #176 9.5 97% 1,968 votes
Logo 6 47. Corinne Cross's Dead & Breakfast (Aug 2016) Indie 9.5 100% 73 votes
Logo 2 48. Misao: Definitive Edition (Oct 2017) Indie 9.5 99% 94 votes
Logo 7 49. Shotgun Legend (Jan 2018) Early Access 9.5 99% 93 votes
Logo 4 50. Star Shelter (Oct 2017) Early Access 9.5 100% 72 votes
Logo 2 51. Lazerbait (Oct 2016) Strategy 9.5 98% 298 votes
Logo 1 52. Escape Goat 2 (Mar 2014) Indie 9.5 98% 295 votes
Logo 2 53. Bullet Heaven 2 (Dec 2015) Indie 9.5 98% 201 votes
Logo 14 54. Superflight (Nov 2017) Indie Top 250 #121 9.5 98% 2,296 votes
Logo 3 55. Dungeon Warfare (Nov 2015) Strategy 9.5 97% 678 votes
Logo 8 56. DEEP SPACE WAIFU: FLAT JUSTICE (Nov 2017) Nudity 9.5 97% 449 votes
Logo 3 57. TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2 (Dec 2017) Action 9.5 98% 262 votes
Logo 1 58. Princess Remedy In A Heap of Trouble (Sep 2016) Indie 9.5 98% 160 votes
Logo 8 59. Princess Remedy in a World of Hurt (Dec 2014) Indie Top 250 #136 9.5 98% 1,987 votes
Logo 3 60. Mushihimesama (Nov 2015) Bullet Hell 9.5 97% 699 votes
Logo 5 61. SIMULACRA (Oct 2017) Simulation 9.5 98% 158 votes
Logo 1 62. Primordia (Dec 2012) Point & Click Top 250 #153 9.5 98% 1,582 votes
Logo 26 63. Deathsmiles (Mar 2016) Shoot 'Em Up 9.5 98% 248 votes
Logo 2 64. Overload (Mar 2017) Early Access 9.5 98% 242 votes
Logo 6 65. A Hat in Time (Oct 2017) 3D Platformer Top 250 #45 9.5 99% 5,161 votes
Logo 1 66. Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (Oct 2017) Adventure 9.5 98% 123 votes
Logo 6 67. SteamWorld Dig 2 (Sep 2017) Adventure 9.5 97% 813 votes
Logo 2 68. Smashbox Arena (Dec 2016) VR 9.5 97% 365 votes
Logo ~ 69. Rush Rover (Nov 2017) Action 9.5 98% 122 votes
Logo 2 70. Champions of Breakfast (Jun 2016) Action 9.5 100% 67 votes
Logo 5 71. Chicken Invaders 4 (Jun 2014) Indie 9.4 98% 216 votes
Logo 3 72. Chroma Lab (Aug 2017) Indie 9.4 98% 149 votes
Logo 10 73. GORN (Jul 2017) Early Access Top 250 #212 9.4 97% 1,433 votes
Logo 10 74. Life Goes On (Apr 2014) Indie -75% 9.4 97% 749 votes
Logo 4 75. Mad Father (Sep 2016) RPGMaker 9.4 97% 700 votes
Logo 1 76. OneShot (Dec 2016) Pixel Graphics Top 250 #46 9.4 98% 5,809 votes
Logo 32 77. Castle Must Be Mine (Nov 2016) Early Access 9.4 98% 177 votes
Logo 4 78. Slayaway Camp (Oct 2016) Puzzle 9.4 97% 502 votes
Logo 35 79. Fidel Dungeon Rescue (Aug 2017) Indie 9.4 98% 175 votes
Logo 6 80. Airships: Conquer the Skies (Feb 2015) Early Access 9.4 97% 1,130 votes
Logo 4 81. VR The Diner Duo (Nov 2016) Indie 9.4 97% 268 votes
Logo 4 82. Pajama Sam in No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside (Oct 1996) Point & Click 9.4 98% 524 votes
Logo 3 83. Book of Demons (Jul 2016) Early Access 9.4 96% 1,440 votes
Logo 3 84. Hidden Folks (Feb 2017) Casual Top 250 #88 9.4 98% 2,567 votes
Logo 6 85. Slay the Spire (Nov 2017) Early Access Top 250 #210 9.4 97% 1,592 votes
Logo 4 86. Crazy Machines 3 (Oct 2016) Simulation 9.4 97% 717 votes
Logo 1 87. Sally Face (Dec 2016) Indie 9.4 97% 534 votes
Logo 1 88. Tetrobot and Co. (Oct 2013) Puzzle 9.4 97% 350 votes
Logo 2 89. Barrage Musical ～A Fantasy of Tempest～ (Oct 2017) Indie 9.4 97% 217 votes
Logo 2 90. Gravity Ghost (Jan 2015) Indie 9.4 97% 253 votes
Logo 2 91. UnReal World (Feb 2016) Survival 9.4 97% 469 votes
Logo 4 92. CrossCode (May 2015) Early Access Top 250 #154 9.4 97% 2,599 votes
Logo ~ 93. Voodoo Vince: Remastered (Apr 2017) Action 9.4 98% 165 votes
Logo 2 94. Sky Knights (Jul 2017) Early Access 9.4 98% 135 votes
Logo 1 95. SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell (Jul 2016) Parkour 9.4 97% 691 votes
Logo 2 96. Four Last Things (Feb 2017) Adventure 9.4 98% 135 votes
Logo 12 97. Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Sep 2013) Hidden Object 9.4 98% 755 votes
Logo 7 98. I and Me (May 2016) Indie 9.4 97% 298 votes
Logo ~ 99. Ghost of a Tale (Jul 2016) Early Access 9.4 96% 592 votes
Logo 1 100. Open Sorcery (Feb 2017) Adventure 9.4 98% 107 votes
Logo 1 101. DoDonPachi Resurrection (Oct 2016) Shoot 'Em Up 9.4 97% 338 votes
Logo 2 102. Juanito Arcade Mayhem (Aug 2017) Indie 9.4 98% 105 votes
Logo 14 103. klocki (Jul 2016) Indie Top 250 #126 9.4 97% 3,055 votes
Logo 7 104. Umihara Kawase (Nov 2015) Action 9.4 100% 60 votes
Logo 1 105. 3030 Deathwar Redux (Sep 2017) Simulation 9.4 97% 208 votes
Logo 3 106. Fight'N Rage (Sep 2017) Action 9.4 97% 250 votes
Logo 9 107. Master of Orion 2 (Nov 1996) Strategy 9.4 98% 278 votes
Logo ~ 108. Unexplored (Feb 2017) Indie 9.4 96% 368 votes
Logo 3 109. UBERMOSH Vol.5 (May 2017) Action 9.4 98% 131 votes
Logo ~ 110. Bleed 2 (Feb 2017) Action 9.4 97% 245 votes
Logo 3 111. Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection (Oct 2017) Action 9.4 98% 128 votes
Logo 6 112. Hylics (Oct 2015) RPG 9.4 97% 271 votes
Logo 6 113. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Mar 2017) Early Access 9.4 97% 979 votes
Logo 7 114. Null Vector (Aug 2017) Early Access 9.4 97% 185 votes
Logo ~ 115. Bad Dream: Coma (Mar 2017) Adventure 9.4 97% 207 votes
Logo 7 116. Mutant Football League (Oct 2017) Indie 9.4 97% 245 votes
Logo 11 117. Loot Box Quest (Dec 2017) Casual 9.4 99% 72 votes
Logo 9 118. Polandball: Can into Space! (Jun 2016) Memes 9.4 96% 353 votes
Logo 22 119. Rabi-Ribi (Jan 2016) Anime Top 250 #58 9.4 98% 5,226 votes
Logo 7 120. Wuppo (Sep 2016) Adventure 9.4 97% 917 votes
Logo 3 121. The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile (May 2017) Action 9.4 97% 276 votes
Logo 4 122. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Jun 2017) Action 9.3 96% 513 votes
Logo 4 123. West of Loathing (Aug 2017) RPG Top 250 #114 9.3 99% 1,878 votes
Logo 1 124. LiEat (Feb 2016) Anime Top 250 #199 9.3 97% 2,021 votes
Logo 11 125. I wanna be The Cat (Dec 2017) Indie 9.3 98% 99 votes
Logo 8 126. I Can't Believe It's Not Gambling GOTY Edition (Dec 2017) Casual 9.3 96% 539 votes
Logo 6 127. Kick Ass Commandos (Nov 2016) Action 9.3 96% 351 votes
Logo 2 128. Chicken Invaders 5 (Mar 2015) Action 9.3 97% 356 votes
Logo 25 129. Bot Vice (Jul 2016) Action 9.3 96% 359 votes
Logo 1 130. Cat Quest (Aug 2017) Adventure 9.3 96% 1,499 votes
Logo 2 131. Hexcells Infinite (Sep 2014) Puzzle Top 250 #211 9.3 97% 1,719 votes
Logo 3 132. Super Panda Adventures (Jul 2014) Indie 9.3 96% 599 votes
Logo 1 133. DEEP SPACE WAIFU (May 2017) Nudity Top 250 #125 -40% 9.3 97% 3,703 votes
Logo 3 134. SHENZHEN I/O (Nov 2016) Programming 9.3 97% 1,229 votes
Logo 135. Agatha Knife (Apr 2017) Adventure 9.3 99% 69 votes
Logo 5 136. Splasher (Feb 2017) Platformer 9.3 96% 316 votes
Logo 1 137. Militia (Dec 2015) Strategy 9.3 98% 99 votes
Logo 2 138. Consummate:Missing World (Jul 2017) RPG 9.3 96% 249 votes
Logo 19 139. Rusty Lake: Roots (Oct 2016) Adventure 9.3 96% 1,167 votes
Logo 1 140. Metal as Phuk (Jul 2017) Adventure 9.3 99% 68 votes
Logo 1 141. Chronicon (Jul 2015) Early Access 9.3 96% 859 votes
Logo 1 142. TheWaveVR (Apr 2017) Early Access 9.3 97% 217 votes
Logo 48 143. Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Jan 2017) Adventure 9.3 97% 162 votes
Logo 1 144. A-Tech Cybernetic (Mar 2017) Early Access 9.3 100% 52 votes
Logo 1 145. The Sea Will Claim Everything (Mar 2016) Adventure 9.3 97% 117 votes
Logo 4 146. Freddi Fish 2: The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse (Mar 1996) Adventure 9.3 98% 102 votes
Logo 25 147. Coffin of Ashes (Dec 2016) RPG 9.3 96% 243 votes
Logo 4 148. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Dec 1998) Action 9.3 96% 818 votes
Logo ~ 149. The Tale of a Common Man (Sep 2016) RPG 9.3 98% 92 votes
Logo 18 150. Regions Of Ruin (Feb 2018) Early Access 9.3 97% 140 votes
Logo 2 151. Cattails (Dec 2017) Adventure 9.3 97% 166 votes
Logo 6 152. Tin Star (Feb 2014) Indie 9.3 96% 222 votes
Logo 2 153. Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (Apr 2016) Early Access 9.3 97% 1,471 votes
Logo ~ 154. Lost Lands: The Four Horsemen (Jul 2015) Adventure 9.3 97% 142 votes
Logo ~ 155. Spooky Bonus (Oct 2015) Casual 9.3 98% 66 votes
Logo 4 156. The Count Lucanor (Mar 2016) Adventure 9.3 96% 518 votes
Logo 5 157. Allumette (Oct 2016) Indie 9.3 96% 384 votes
Logo 3 158. The Last Time (Sep 2016) Adventure 9.3 98% 91 votes
Logo 3 159. Micron (Jul 2014) Indie 9.3 97% 140 votes
Logo 2 160. Kingdom Rush Frontiers (Jul 2016) Tower Defense Top 250 #225 9.3 97% 1,768 votes
Logo 6 161. VTOL VR (Aug 2017) Early Access 9.3 96% 279 votes
Logo 15 162. Tower of Time (Jul 2017) Early Access 9.3 97% 114 votes
Logo 4 163. Warstone TD (Apr 2017) Early Access 9.3 95% 624 votes
Logo 1 164. de Blob (Apr 2017) Casual 9.3 98% 65 votes
Logo 1 165. Empires of the Undergrowth (Dec 2017) Early Access 9.3 96% 583 votes
Logo 17 166. Hello Charlotte (Oct 2016) Adventure 9.3 98% 64 votes
Logo 3 167. Engare (Oct 2017) Indie 9.3 97% 156 votes
Logo 2 168. Helium Rain (Aug 2017) Early Access 9.3 100% 50 votes
Logo ~ 169. Templar Battleforce (Sep 2015) Strategy 9.3 96% 580 votes
Logo 2 170. Neighbours from Hell (Feb 2004) Comedy 9.3 97% 1,266 votes
Logo 5 171. Silicon Zeroes (Sep 2017) Simulation 9.3 97% 113 votes
Logo 1 172. Grandpa's Table (May 2016) Casual 9.3 100% 50 votes
Logo 2 173. Beyond Reality (Jan 2016) RPG 9.3 98% 65 votes
Logo 12 174. Zenge (Apr 2016) Indie 9.3 96% 2,061 votes
Logo 5 175. Flood of Light (Jun 2017) Casual 9.3 97% 111 votes
Logo 9 176. Solar Settlers (Jul 2017) Strategy 9.3 98% 63 votes
Logo 2 177. The Darkside Detective (Jul 2017) Adventure 9.3 96% 348 votes
Logo 1 178. Majotori (Mar 2017) Indie 9.3 96% 193 votes
Logo 5 179. The Journey Down: Chapter Two (Aug 2014) Adventure 9.3 96% 311 votes
Logo 2 180. Geneshift (May 2017) Early Access 9.3 98% 88 votes
Logo 6 181. N++ (Aug 2016) Platformer 9.3 97% 1,402 votes
Logo 1 182. Beyond the Sunset 斜阳下的彼岸 (Oct 2017) RPG 9.3 98% 87 votes
Logo 8 183. Eleven: Table Tennis VR (Jun 2016) Sports 9.2 95% 877 votes
Logo 5 184. SculptrVR (Apr 2016) Indie 9.2 100% 48 votes
Logo 38 185. Zup! 7 (Dec 2017) Indie 9.2 96% 343 votes
Logo 6 186. LOOP: A Tranquil Puzzle Game (May 2015) Casual 9.2 98% 87 votes
Logo 3 187. Quell Reflect (May 2015) Indie 9.2 100% 48 votes
Logo ~ 188. Descent (Feb 1995) Classic 9.2 96% 236 votes
Logo 4 189. RefRain - prism memories - (May 2016) Indie 9.2 100% 48 votes
Logo 8 190. Blackwell Deception (Jan 2012) Point & Click 9.2 97% 272 votes
Logo 6 191. Beat Da Beat (Mar 2016) Indie 9.2 96% 242 votes
Logo 3 192. Mimpi Dreams (Mar 2016) Indie 9.2 96% 169 votes
Logo 30 193. Hook (Jan 2015) Puzzle Top 250 #83 9.2 97% 5,769 votes
Logo 37 194. The Price of Freedom (Dec 2016) Indie 9.2 97% 229 votes
Logo 6 195. KAMI (Jan 2014) Puzzle 9.2 96% 1,000 votes
Logo 2 196. Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan (Sep 2014) Hidden Object 9.2 96% 672 votes
Logo 49 197. Moonlight (Feb 2016) Indie 9.2 96% 189 votes
Logo 2 198. The Counting Kingdom (Aug 2014) Casual 9.2 98% 86 votes
Logo 16 199. KNIGHTS (May 2016) Casual 9.2 96% 402 votes
Logo 2 200. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (May 2017) RPG 9.2 95% 327 votes
Logo 8 201. Total Annihilation (Sep 1997) Strategy 9.2 96% 1,094 votes
Logo 6 202. Turok (Nov 1997) Action 9.2 96% 1,438 votes
Logo 2 203. Mervils: A VR Adventure (Oct 2016) Adventure 9.2 100% 46 votes
Logo 1 204. Shadow Bug (Jul 2017) Indie 9.2 98% 59 votes
Logo 1 205. Code 7 (Aug 2017) Adventure 9.2 100% 46 votes
Logo 7 206. Impossible Creatures (Jan 2003) Strategy 9.2 96% 633 votes
Logo 3 207. IS Defense (Apr 2016) Action 9.2 95% 944 votes
Logo 3 208. Stick It To The Man! (Dec 2013) Adventure 9.2 95% 536 votes
Logo 1 209. Mafia (Aug 2002) Action 9.2 96% 808 votes
Logo 4 210. Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Mar 2016) Adventure 9.2 97% 104 votes
Logo 4 211. Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo (Dec 1995) Adventure 9.2 96% 294 votes
Logo 4 212. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (May 2014) Adventure 9.2 95% 941 votes
Logo 3 213. Monsters Ate My Birthday Cake (Jul 2014) Adventure 9.2 98% 59 votes
Logo 6 214. Space Beast Terror Fright (Apr 2015) Early Access 9.2 95% 537 votes
Logo 2 215. ChromaGun (Feb 2016) Indie 9.2 95% 320 votes
Logo 3 216. Lost Lands: The Golden Curse (Mar 2016) Adventure 9.2 95% 297 votes
Logo 12 217. Freddi Fish and The Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds (Oct 1994) Point & Click 9.2 96% 251 votes
Logo 1 218. Lost Lands: Dark Overlord (Jun 2015) Adventure 9.2 98% 59 votes
Logo 6 219. Unbreakable Vr Runner (Jul 2016) Early Access 9.2 100% 45 votes
Logo 4 220. Decisive Campaigns: Barbarossa (Nov 2015) Strategy 9.2 98% 59 votes
Logo 5 221. Tadpole Treble (Sep 2016) Indie 9.2 96% 198 votes
Logo 9 222. Unium (Feb 2015) Casual 9.2 96% 263 votes
Logo 5 223. Khimera: Destroy All Monster Girls (Apr 2016) Free to Play 9.2 95% 636 votes
Logo 10 224. Stephen's Sausage Roll (Apr 2016) Indie 9.2 95% 431 votes
Logo 7 225. Supercharged Robot VULKAISER (Jun 2015) Action 9.2 96% 204 votes
Logo 5 226. Eventide: Slavic Fable (Jan 2016) Hidden Object 9.2 96% 344 votes
Logo 13 227. Epic Battle Fantasy 4 (Feb 2014) RPG Top 250 #246 9.2 96% 1,920 votes
Logo 8 228. Prey with Gun (Nov 2017) Free to Play 9.2 98% 60 votes
Logo 4 229. Weird Park Trilogy (Jun 2015) Casual 9.2 98% 57 votes
Logo 13 230. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition (Apr 2017) RPG 9.2 96% 585 votes
Logo 4 231. Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet (Apr 2000) Adventure 9.2 97% 134 votes
Logo 3 232. Monsters' Den: Book of Dread (Jun 2008) RPG 9.2 98% 57 votes
Logo 4 233. Induction (Feb 2017) Indie 9.2 100% 44 votes
Logo 4 234. Peace, Death! (Mar 2017) Indie 9.2 95% 786 votes
Logo 4 235. Super House of Dead Ninjas (Feb 2013) Action 9.2 97% 1,212 votes
Logo 4 236. The Room Two (Jul 2016) Puzzle Top 250 #67 9.2 98% 5,329 votes
Logo 11 237. Climbey (Oct 2016) Early Access 9.2 95% 465 votes
Logo 4 238. Archaica: The Path of Light (Sep 2017) Indie 9.2 97% 99 votes
Logo 1 239. Golden Krone Hotel (Oct 2017) Indie 9.2 98% 56 votes
Logo 1 240. Pocket Kingdom (Dec 2016) Adventure 9.2 98% 56 votes
Logo 29 241. HIVESWAP: ACT 1 (Sep 2017) Adventure 9.2 95% 2,404 votes
Logo 7 242. Black Ice (Jul 2014) Early Access 9.2 95% 289 votes
Logo 2 243. Technobabylon (May 2015) Adventure 9.2 95% 683 votes
Logo 3 244. Hue (Aug 2016) Indie 9.2 95% 562 votes
Logo 5 245. Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones (Mar 2014) Hidden Object 9.2 96% 441 votes
Logo 246. Graze Counter (Jul 2017) Casual 9.2 100% 43 votes
Logo 3 247. Ara Fell (Jun 2016) RPG 9.2 95% 350 votes
Logo 248. Lupinball (Aug 2017) Action 9.2 100% 43 votes
Logo 249. X-Morph: Defense (Aug 2017) Indie 9.2 95% 391 votes
Logo 250. Crimzon Clover WORLD IGNITION (Jun 2014) Bullet Hell 9.2 96% 966 votes
HIDDEN_GEMS 2630268
Top Bottom