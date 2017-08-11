Top 250 highly rated games that few know but many love.
This ranking uses a modified Wilson score to rank games, which favours games with a high approval rating. Games ranked at the top will typically have an approval rating as close to 100% as possible. However, the score is negatively affected by the number of players: once a game becomes too popular, its high player count will eventually sink it off the list. However, when a game maintains a high approval rating during its growth, it typically reappears on one of the other rankings, such as the Top 250, before this decay begins.
Visual novels have their own ranking called Hidden Novels.
|Movement, rank, title, date, platforms and tags
|Player rating
|1 1. 東方天空璋 ～ Hidden Star in Four Seasons. (Aug 2017) Bullet Hell Top 250 #52
|9.8 3,533 votes
|1 2. BLUE REVOLVER (Oct 2016) Shoot 'Em Up
|9.8 187 votes
|~ 3. Paint it Back (Oct 2015) Casual
|9.7 313 votes
|~ 4. Linelight (Jan 2017) Indie
|9.7 303 votes
|~ 5. Monolith (Jun 2017) Action
|9.7 297 votes
|2 6. IronWolf VR (Mar 2017) Early Access
|9.7 273 votes
|1 7. Paradigm (Apr 2017) Adventure
|9.7 433 votes
|3 8. Operation Warcade VR (Jun 2017) Simulation
|9.7 118 votes
|2 9. Quell (May 2015) Indie
|9.7 155 votes
|~ 10. Redirection (Oct 2016) Indie
|9.7 114 votes
|2 11. Everyday Genius: SquareLogic (Oct 2009) Casual
|9.7 291 votes
|~ 12. Racket: Nx (Jan 2017) Early Access
|9.7 267 votes
|2 13. TY the Tasmanian Tiger (Dec 2016) Adventure Top 250 #122
|9.7 1,496 votes
|1 14. Rakuen (May 2017) Indie
|9.7 781 votes
|1 15. Recursed (Sep 2016) Indie
|9.6 108 votes
|1 16. Zombie Estate 2 (Jan 2017) Action
|9.6 198 votes
|1 17. Mindshow (Aug 2017) Early Access
|9.6 245 votes
|2 18. Draw Puzzle (Aug 2017) Indie
|9.6 441 votes
|1 19. Little Big Adventure 2 (Oct 2015) Adventure
|9.6 179 votes
|1 20. Glass Masquerade (Nov 2016) Casual
|9.6 642 votes
|~ 21. Blackwell Epiphany (Apr 2014) Adventure
|9.6 434 votes
|1 22. Marvin's Mittens (Dec 2014) Indie
|9.6 118 votes
|1 23. Orbox C (Dec 2016) Indie
|9.6 151 votes
|~ 24. Yorkshire Gubbins (Oct 2017) Adventure
|9.6 86 votes
|1 25. Pinkman (Jan 2017) Casual
|9.6 158 votes
|1 26. Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (Dec 2017) Indie
|9.6 84 votes
|~ 27. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC (Oct 2015) JRPG
|9.6 914 votes
|1 28. She Remembered Caterpillars (Jan 2017) Indie
|9.6 86 votes
|1 29. Hidden in Plain Sight (Jul 2014) Casual
|9.6 220 votes
|4 30. Mini Ghost (Apr 2017) Action
|9.5 227 votes
|~ 31. Diamo XL (Oct 2017) Action
|9.5 153 votes
|2 32. Orbt XL (Apr 2017) Casual Top 250 #144
|9.5 1,227 votes
|2 33. Meltys Quest (Oct 2017) Sexual Content
|9.5 307 votes
|4 34. Contradiction - the all-video murder mystery adventure (Jul 2015) FMV Top 250 #244
|9.5 1,424 votes
|2 35. Blockwick 2 (Jun 2015) Indie
|9.5 106 votes
|4 36. Cogmind (Oct 2017) Early Access
|9.5 284 votes
|1 37. Doom & Destiny (Aug 2011) RPG
|9.5 1,329 votes
|14 38. Epic Snails (Dec 2017) Early Access
|9.5 103 votes
|1 39. Total Miner (Dec 2017) Early Access
|9.5 175 votes
|1 40. Caves of Qud (Jul 2015) Early Access
|9.5 996 votes
|2 41. Escape Goat (Jun 2012) Indie
|9.5 555 votes
|~ 42. Choice of Robots (Dec 2014) Choose Your Own Adventure Top 250 #189
|9.5 1,613 votes
|3 43. Opus Magnum (Dec 2017) Indie Top 250 #234
|9.5 987 votes
|3 44. Battle Chef Brigade (Nov 2017) Action
|9.5 330 votes
|3 45. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (Dec 2017) Early Access
|9.5 272 votes
|5 46. Gorogoa (Dec 2017) Adventure Top 250 #176
|9.5 1,968 votes
|6 47. Corinne Cross's Dead & Breakfast (Aug 2016) Indie
|9.5 73 votes
|2 48. Misao: Definitive Edition (Oct 2017) Indie
|9.5 94 votes
|7 49. Shotgun Legend (Jan 2018) Early Access
|9.5 93 votes
|4 50. Star Shelter (Oct 2017) Early Access
|9.5 72 votes
|2 51. Lazerbait (Oct 2016) Strategy
|9.5 298 votes
|1 52. Escape Goat 2 (Mar 2014) Indie
|9.5 295 votes
|2 53. Bullet Heaven 2 (Dec 2015) Indie
|9.5 201 votes
|14 54. Superflight (Nov 2017) Indie Top 250 #121
|9.5 2,296 votes
|3 55. Dungeon Warfare (Nov 2015) Strategy
|9.5 678 votes
|8 56. DEEP SPACE WAIFU: FLAT JUSTICE (Nov 2017) Nudity
|9.5 449 votes
|3 57. TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2 (Dec 2017) Action
|9.5 262 votes
|1 58. Princess Remedy In A Heap of Trouble (Sep 2016) Indie
|9.5 160 votes
|8 59. Princess Remedy in a World of Hurt (Dec 2014) Indie Top 250 #136
|9.5 1,987 votes
|3 60. Mushihimesama (Nov 2015) Bullet Hell
|9.5 699 votes
|5 61. SIMULACRA (Oct 2017) Simulation
|9.5 158 votes
|1 62. Primordia (Dec 2012) Point & Click Top 250 #153
|9.5 1,582 votes
|26 63. Deathsmiles (Mar 2016) Shoot 'Em Up
|9.5 248 votes
|2 64. Overload (Mar 2017) Early Access
|9.5 242 votes
|6 65. A Hat in Time (Oct 2017) 3D Platformer Top 250 #45
|9.5 5,161 votes
|1 66. Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (Oct 2017) Adventure
|9.5 123 votes
|6 67. SteamWorld Dig 2 (Sep 2017) Adventure
|9.5 813 votes
|2 68. Smashbox Arena (Dec 2016) VR
|9.5 365 votes
|~ 69. Rush Rover (Nov 2017) Action
|9.5 122 votes
|2 70. Champions of Breakfast (Jun 2016) Action
|9.5 67 votes
|5 71. Chicken Invaders 4 (Jun 2014) Indie
|9.4 216 votes
|3 72. Chroma Lab (Aug 2017) Indie
|9.4 149 votes
|10 73. GORN (Jul 2017) Early Access Top 250 #212
|9.4 1,433 votes
|10 74. Life Goes On (Apr 2014) Indie -75%
|9.4 749 votes
|4 75. Mad Father (Sep 2016) RPGMaker
|9.4 700 votes
|1 76. OneShot (Dec 2016) Pixel Graphics Top 250 #46
|9.4 5,809 votes
|32 77. Castle Must Be Mine (Nov 2016) Early Access
|9.4 177 votes
|4 78. Slayaway Camp (Oct 2016) Puzzle
|9.4 502 votes
|35 79. Fidel Dungeon Rescue (Aug 2017) Indie
|9.4 175 votes
|6 80. Airships: Conquer the Skies (Feb 2015) Early Access
|9.4 1,130 votes
|4 81. VR The Diner Duo (Nov 2016) Indie
|9.4 268 votes
|4 82. Pajama Sam in No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside (Oct 1996) Point & Click
|9.4 524 votes
|3 83. Book of Demons (Jul 2016) Early Access
|9.4 1,440 votes
|3 84. Hidden Folks (Feb 2017) Casual Top 250 #88
|9.4 2,567 votes
|6 85. Slay the Spire (Nov 2017) Early Access Top 250 #210
|9.4 1,592 votes
|4 86. Crazy Machines 3 (Oct 2016) Simulation
|9.4 717 votes
|1 87. Sally Face (Dec 2016) Indie
|9.4 534 votes
|1 88. Tetrobot and Co. (Oct 2013) Puzzle
|9.4 350 votes
|2 89. Barrage Musical ～A Fantasy of Tempest～ (Oct 2017) Indie
|9.4 217 votes
|2 90. Gravity Ghost (Jan 2015) Indie
|9.4 253 votes
|2 91. UnReal World (Feb 2016) Survival
|9.4 469 votes
|4 92. CrossCode (May 2015) Early Access Top 250 #154
|9.4 2,599 votes
|~ 93. Voodoo Vince: Remastered (Apr 2017) Action
|9.4 165 votes
|2 94. Sky Knights (Jul 2017) Early Access
|9.4 135 votes
|1 95. SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell (Jul 2016) Parkour
|9.4 691 votes
|2 96. Four Last Things (Feb 2017) Adventure
|9.4 135 votes
|12 97. Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Sep 2013) Hidden Object
|9.4 755 votes
|7 98. I and Me (May 2016) Indie
|9.4 298 votes
|~ 99. Ghost of a Tale (Jul 2016) Early Access
|9.4 592 votes
|1 100. Open Sorcery (Feb 2017) Adventure
|9.4 107 votes
|1 101. DoDonPachi Resurrection (Oct 2016) Shoot 'Em Up
|9.4 338 votes
|2 102. Juanito Arcade Mayhem (Aug 2017) Indie
|9.4 105 votes
|14 103. klocki (Jul 2016) Indie Top 250 #126
|9.4 3,055 votes
|7 104. Umihara Kawase (Nov 2015) Action
|9.4 60 votes
|1 105. 3030 Deathwar Redux (Sep 2017) Simulation
|9.4 208 votes
|3 106. Fight'N Rage (Sep 2017) Action
|9.4 250 votes
|9 107. Master of Orion 2 (Nov 1996) Strategy
|9.4 278 votes
|~ 108. Unexplored (Feb 2017) Indie
|9.4 368 votes
|3 109. UBERMOSH Vol.5 (May 2017) Action
|9.4 131 votes
|~ 110. Bleed 2 (Feb 2017) Action
|9.4 245 votes
|3 111. Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection (Oct 2017) Action
|9.4 128 votes
|6 112. Hylics (Oct 2015) RPG
|9.4 271 votes
|6 113. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Mar 2017) Early Access
|9.4 979 votes
|7 114. Null Vector (Aug 2017) Early Access
|9.4 185 votes
|~ 115. Bad Dream: Coma (Mar 2017) Adventure
|9.4 207 votes
|7 116. Mutant Football League (Oct 2017) Indie
|9.4 245 votes
|11 117. Loot Box Quest (Dec 2017) Casual
|9.4 72 votes
|9 118. Polandball: Can into Space! (Jun 2016) Memes
|9.4 353 votes
|22 119. Rabi-Ribi (Jan 2016) Anime Top 250 #58
|9.4 5,226 votes
|7 120. Wuppo (Sep 2016) Adventure
|9.4 917 votes
|3 121. The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile (May 2017) Action
|9.4 276 votes
|4 122. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Jun 2017) Action
|9.3 513 votes
|4 123. West of Loathing (Aug 2017) RPG Top 250 #114
|9.3 1,878 votes
|1 124. LiEat (Feb 2016) Anime Top 250 #199
|9.3 2,021 votes
|11 125. I wanna be The Cat (Dec 2017) Indie
|9.3 99 votes
|8 126. I Can't Believe It's Not Gambling GOTY Edition (Dec 2017) Casual
|9.3 539 votes
|6 127. Kick Ass Commandos (Nov 2016) Action
|9.3 351 votes
|2 128. Chicken Invaders 5 (Mar 2015) Action
|9.3 356 votes
|25 129. Bot Vice (Jul 2016) Action
|9.3 359 votes
|1 130. Cat Quest (Aug 2017) Adventure
|9.3 1,499 votes
|2 131. Hexcells Infinite (Sep 2014) Puzzle Top 250 #211
|9.3 1,719 votes
|3 132. Super Panda Adventures (Jul 2014) Indie
|9.3 599 votes
|1 133. DEEP SPACE WAIFU (May 2017) Nudity Top 250 #125 -40%
|9.3 3,703 votes
|3 134. SHENZHEN I/O (Nov 2016) Programming
|9.3 1,229 votes
|135. Agatha Knife (Apr 2017) Adventure
|9.3 69 votes
|5 136. Splasher (Feb 2017) Platformer
|9.3 316 votes
|1 137. Militia (Dec 2015) Strategy
|9.3 99 votes
|2 138. Consummate:Missing World (Jul 2017) RPG
|9.3 249 votes
|19 139. Rusty Lake: Roots (Oct 2016) Adventure
|9.3 1,167 votes
|1 140. Metal as Phuk (Jul 2017) Adventure
|9.3 68 votes
|1 141. Chronicon (Jul 2015) Early Access
|9.3 859 votes
|1 142. TheWaveVR (Apr 2017) Early Access
|9.3 217 votes
|48 143. Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Jan 2017) Adventure
|9.3 162 votes
|1 144. A-Tech Cybernetic (Mar 2017) Early Access
|9.3 52 votes
|1 145. The Sea Will Claim Everything (Mar 2016) Adventure
|9.3 117 votes
|4 146. Freddi Fish 2: The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse (Mar 1996) Adventure
|9.3 102 votes
|25 147. Coffin of Ashes (Dec 2016) RPG
|9.3 243 votes
|4 148. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Dec 1998) Action
|9.3 818 votes
|~ 149. The Tale of a Common Man (Sep 2016) RPG
|9.3 92 votes
|18 150. Regions Of Ruin (Feb 2018) Early Access
|9.3 140 votes
|2 151. Cattails (Dec 2017) Adventure
|9.3 166 votes
|6 152. Tin Star (Feb 2014) Indie
|9.3 222 votes
|2 153. Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (Apr 2016) Early Access
|9.3 1,471 votes
|~ 154. Lost Lands: The Four Horsemen (Jul 2015) Adventure
|9.3 142 votes
|~ 155. Spooky Bonus (Oct 2015) Casual
|9.3 66 votes
|4 156. The Count Lucanor (Mar 2016) Adventure
|9.3 518 votes
|5 157. Allumette (Oct 2016) Indie
|9.3 384 votes
|3 158. The Last Time (Sep 2016) Adventure
|9.3 91 votes
|3 159. Micron (Jul 2014) Indie
|9.3 140 votes
|2 160. Kingdom Rush Frontiers (Jul 2016) Tower Defense Top 250 #225
|9.3 1,768 votes
|6 161. VTOL VR (Aug 2017) Early Access
|9.3 279 votes
|15 162. Tower of Time (Jul 2017) Early Access
|9.3 114 votes
|4 163. Warstone TD (Apr 2017) Early Access
|9.3 624 votes
|1 164. de Blob (Apr 2017) Casual
|9.3 65 votes
|1 165. Empires of the Undergrowth (Dec 2017) Early Access
|9.3 583 votes
|17 166. Hello Charlotte (Oct 2016) Adventure
|9.3 64 votes
|3 167. Engare (Oct 2017) Indie
|9.3 156 votes
|2 168. Helium Rain (Aug 2017) Early Access
|9.3 50 votes
|~ 169. Templar Battleforce (Sep 2015) Strategy
|9.3 580 votes
|2 170. Neighbours from Hell (Feb 2004) Comedy
|9.3 1,266 votes
|5 171. Silicon Zeroes (Sep 2017) Simulation
|9.3 113 votes
|1 172. Grandpa's Table (May 2016) Casual
|9.3 50 votes
|2 173. Beyond Reality (Jan 2016) RPG
|9.3 65 votes
|12 174. Zenge (Apr 2016) Indie
|9.3 2,061 votes
|5 175. Flood of Light (Jun 2017) Casual
|9.3 111 votes
|9 176. Solar Settlers (Jul 2017) Strategy
|9.3 63 votes
|2 177. The Darkside Detective (Jul 2017) Adventure
|9.3 348 votes
|1 178. Majotori (Mar 2017) Indie
|9.3 193 votes
|5 179. The Journey Down: Chapter Two (Aug 2014) Adventure
|9.3 311 votes
|2 180. Geneshift (May 2017) Early Access
|9.3 88 votes
|6 181. N++ (Aug 2016) Platformer
|9.3 1,402 votes
|1 182. Beyond the Sunset 斜阳下的彼岸 (Oct 2017) RPG
|9.3 87 votes
|8 183. Eleven: Table Tennis VR (Jun 2016) Sports
|9.2 877 votes
|5 184. SculptrVR (Apr 2016) Indie
|9.2 48 votes
|38 185. Zup! 7 (Dec 2017) Indie
|9.2 343 votes
|6 186. LOOP: A Tranquil Puzzle Game (May 2015) Casual
|9.2 87 votes
|3 187. Quell Reflect (May 2015) Indie
|9.2 48 votes
|~ 188. Descent (Feb 1995) Classic
|9.2 236 votes
|4 189. RefRain - prism memories - (May 2016) Indie
|9.2 48 votes
|8 190. Blackwell Deception (Jan 2012) Point & Click
|9.2 272 votes
|6 191. Beat Da Beat (Mar 2016) Indie
|9.2 242 votes
|3 192. Mimpi Dreams (Mar 2016) Indie
|9.2 169 votes
|30 193. Hook (Jan 2015) Puzzle Top 250 #83
|9.2 5,769 votes
|37 194. The Price of Freedom (Dec 2016) Indie
|9.2 229 votes
|6 195. KAMI (Jan 2014) Puzzle
|9.2 1,000 votes
|2 196. Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan (Sep 2014) Hidden Object
|9.2 672 votes
|49 197. Moonlight (Feb 2016) Indie
|9.2 189 votes
|2 198. The Counting Kingdom (Aug 2014) Casual
|9.2 86 votes
|16 199. KNIGHTS (May 2016) Casual
|9.2 402 votes
|2 200. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd (May 2017) RPG
|9.2 327 votes
|8 201. Total Annihilation (Sep 1997) Strategy
|9.2 1,094 votes
|6 202. Turok (Nov 1997) Action
|9.2 1,438 votes
|2 203. Mervils: A VR Adventure (Oct 2016) Adventure
|9.2 46 votes
|1 204. Shadow Bug (Jul 2017) Indie
|9.2 59 votes
|1 205. Code 7 (Aug 2017) Adventure
|9.2 46 votes
|7 206. Impossible Creatures (Jan 2003) Strategy
|9.2 633 votes
|3 207. IS Defense (Apr 2016) Action
|9.2 944 votes
|3 208. Stick It To The Man! (Dec 2013) Adventure
|9.2 536 votes
|1 209. Mafia (Aug 2002) Action
|9.2 808 votes
|4 210. Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Mar 2016) Adventure
|9.2 104 votes
|4 211. Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo (Dec 1995) Adventure
|9.2 294 votes
|4 212. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (May 2014) Adventure
|9.2 941 votes
|3 213. Monsters Ate My Birthday Cake (Jul 2014) Adventure
|9.2 59 votes
|6 214. Space Beast Terror Fright (Apr 2015) Early Access
|9.2 537 votes
|2 215. ChromaGun (Feb 2016) Indie
|9.2 320 votes
|3 216. Lost Lands: The Golden Curse (Mar 2016) Adventure
|9.2 297 votes
|12 217. Freddi Fish and The Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds (Oct 1994) Point & Click
|9.2 251 votes
|1 218. Lost Lands: Dark Overlord (Jun 2015) Adventure
|9.2 59 votes
|6 219. Unbreakable Vr Runner (Jul 2016) Early Access
|9.2 45 votes
|4 220. Decisive Campaigns: Barbarossa (Nov 2015) Strategy
|9.2 59 votes
|5 221. Tadpole Treble (Sep 2016) Indie
|9.2 198 votes
|9 222. Unium (Feb 2015) Casual
|9.2 263 votes
|5 223. Khimera: Destroy All Monster Girls (Apr 2016) Free to Play
|9.2 636 votes
|10 224. Stephen's Sausage Roll (Apr 2016) Indie
|9.2 431 votes
|7 225. Supercharged Robot VULKAISER (Jun 2015) Action
|9.2 204 votes
|5 226. Eventide: Slavic Fable (Jan 2016) Hidden Object
|9.2 344 votes
|13 227. Epic Battle Fantasy 4 (Feb 2014) RPG Top 250 #246
|9.2 1,920 votes
|8 228. Prey with Gun (Nov 2017) Free to Play
|9.2 60 votes
|4 229. Weird Park Trilogy (Jun 2015) Casual
|9.2 57 votes
|13 230. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition (Apr 2017) RPG
|9.2 585 votes
|4 231. Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet (Apr 2000) Adventure
|9.2 134 votes
|3 232. Monsters' Den: Book of Dread (Jun 2008) RPG
|9.2 57 votes
|4 233. Induction (Feb 2017) Indie
|9.2 44 votes
|4 234. Peace, Death! (Mar 2017) Indie
|9.2 786 votes
|4 235. Super House of Dead Ninjas (Feb 2013) Action
|9.2 1,212 votes
|4 236. The Room Two (Jul 2016) Puzzle Top 250 #67
|9.2 5,329 votes
|11 237. Climbey (Oct 2016) Early Access
|9.2 465 votes
|4 238. Archaica: The Path of Light (Sep 2017) Indie
|9.2 99 votes
|1 239. Golden Krone Hotel (Oct 2017) Indie
|9.2 56 votes
|1 240. Pocket Kingdom (Dec 2016) Adventure
|9.2 56 votes
|29 241. HIVESWAP: ACT 1 (Sep 2017) Adventure
|9.2 2,404 votes
|7 242. Black Ice (Jul 2014) Early Access
|9.2 289 votes
|2 243. Technobabylon (May 2015) Adventure
|9.2 683 votes
|3 244. Hue (Aug 2016) Indie
|9.2 562 votes
|5 245. Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones (Mar 2014) Hidden Object
|9.2 441 votes
|246. Graze Counter (Jul 2017) Casual
|9.2 43 votes
|3 247. Ara Fell (Jun 2016) RPG
|9.2 350 votes
|248. Lupinball (Aug 2017) Action
|9.2 43 votes
|249. X-Morph: Defense (Aug 2017) Indie
|9.2 391 votes
|250. Crimzon Clover WORLD IGNITION (Jun 2014) Bullet Hell
|9.2 966 votes
|30 193. Hook
|18 150. Regions Of Ruin
|17 166. Hello Charlotte
|16 199. KNIGHTS
|15 162. Tower of Time
|49 197. Moonlight
|48 143. Milkmaid of the Milky Way
|38 185. Zup! 7
|37 194. The Price of Freedom
|35 79. Fidel Dungeon Rescue